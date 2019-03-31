Afternoon Rain, Followed By Falling Temperatures

If you have outdoor plans this Sunday afternoon, plan to have the umbrella nearby.

The main line of showers are expected to move into central MA, the Monadnock region of NH between noon and 3PM, we could see a few embedded downpours with this line as temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 60s ahead of this front.

A few showers could pop up ahead of this line into southern NH and eastern MA, with the leading edge moving in between 3PM – 5PM, with showers lingering through 7PM.

After these rain showers depart, the colder air rushes in. By 8PM, temperatures will be in the 40s with a shift in the wind direction to out of the northwest.

The Monday morning commute will be sun-filled, but temperatures will be starting off in the 30s ahead of sunrise, which could mean a few slick spots overnight.

Monday afternoon will be breezy with temperatures only rising into the mid 40s.

Tuesday is seasonable with highs at 50°.

High pressure moves in for the first two days of the work week, but moves out to sea by Tuesday night, allowing a coastal low to move up the eastern seaboard.

By Wednesday morning’s commute, we could have gusty winds and some rain for SE MA, the Cape and the Islands.

There is still uncertainty with this system and many weather variables that need to be hammered out, so we will continue to monitor.

Thursday is dry and seasonable. Friday features some sun through midday, then clouds and a chance for rain showers Friday night that will likely linger into early Saturday morning before departing just in time for your Saturday afternoon plans.