Afternoon Showers/Storms Monday, Warmer Weather Ahead

7Weather- After a weekend with winter weather in May, we look at a pattern change as we head into the week.

It won’t be as cold Monday morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s by 7AM. A stationary boundary south of the region gives us the chance to see a few showers late morning and into lunch time. We then get a break from the showers, and see some sun here and there in the early afternoon. After 3 PM, a low pressure system moving in gives us the chance for see few storms, some which could produce small hail and gusty winds. Highs will be between 57-62º.

A high pressure system moves Tuesday and hangs around through Thursday. What does that mean? Dry, beautiful weather. Tuesday and Wednesday are both breezy. Thursday is looking really nice with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the upper 60s.

This is a big pattern change compared to what we saw this weekend. We now go into a warm pattern, especially into next weekend and next week.

With the dry, breezy weather comes the high pollen count. The allergy forecast is up to severe Tuesday-Thursday.