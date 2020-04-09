Afternoon Storms

We started off with a little sunshine this morning, but clouds have/will take over for most of the day as showers and storms move in around lunch time.

Let’s start with the timing.

-A few spot showers or light rain by mid morning until about noon. These are low impact.

-Main focus of storms will be between 1 and 4 pm as the line moves from west to east.

-We dry out 5 and 6 pm and will even see a small window of sunshine before the sun sets tonight.

Severe Risk:

While the severe threat remains very low with the storms it’s not zero.

-The faded green across the state line and southern New Hampshire is a for a general risk of non-severe thunderstorms.

-The darker green is for a marginal risk of severe weather. So while the likelihood is very low, it’s not zero. If we would see a severe storm this afternoon, it would be for strong winds or large hail.

Other Impacts:

Other impacts from the storms later today would not qualify as severe criteria but should not be ignored. We’ll see some very heavy rain and downpours this afternoon. And with the strong winds churning up the waters, coastal flooding is also not out of the question especially around high tide times.

Once the storms exit, we are not done with the winds or coastal flood threat just yet.

Wind Advisory:

We have a wind advisory for the entire state that is in effect from 4 to 9 pm tonight. The winds will be plenty strong before this time, especially our southern spots with a strong south wind accompanying the storms. Of course the individual storms themselves could also produce strong winds. This advisory, however, is for the strong west winds that will develop AFTER the storms have moved out.

Coastal Flood Advisory:

The coastal flood advisory went into effect yesterday and remains in effect until tomorrow morning. With the “supermoon” the tides have been slightly higher than usual. Combine that with the strong winds produced by this storm and coastal areas will likely see splash over, and minor flooding on coastal roads during high tide. The next few high tide cycles are listed below.

As the storm continues to exit, and winds blow in from the west, it will lead to a windy Friday with a few wrap around showers on the backside of the system. The shower chance is low tomorrow, but we’ll likely see a spot shower at some point through your Friday.