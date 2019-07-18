All About that Heat, ‘Bout that Heat, Not Kidding.

Heat is the big focus of the forecast the next few days, lasting through the weekend. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories issued by the National Weather Service go into effect noon on Friday and last through Sunday night. We’ve seen a few hot days this year, but the difference is this time oppressive humidity will accompany it. Friday’s heat will be hot, no doubt, but the serious heat moves in for the weekend.

It’s not your imagination that the start of July has been hot. In fact, it’s been the hottest start to July since weather records moved out to Logan in 1936 and we certainly won’t be losing ground over the weekend.

The heat we’re watching is likely record-setting for some of us and if it doesn’t it will at least give the records a run for their money. Below are the records for both Saturday and Sunday for a few communities along with our forecast. Keep in mind those forecast numbers are for the actual air temperature and don’t factor in the humidity. When you do, heat index values will climb to 110°+ on Saturday and likely 105° – 110° on Sunday. The difference is it looks like a few clouds will drift through on Sunday, but it’s not going to affect temperatures more than just a few degrees. That said, those clouds are not a guarantee, so if we end up seeing little to no clouds, temperatures Sunday could be back up near what we see on Saturday.

With Boston’s official temperature taken at Logan, reaching 100° is tough. At least what you see on the temperature map. But I would venture a guess that Boston neighborhoods inland like Brookline, JP, and even Fenway will hit triple digits. In the chance that Boston does at Logan, it would be in rare company. It’s only happened 25 times since weather records began and it’s also been eight years since we reached 103° in 2011.

While a lot of us will be out enjoying the air-conditioned mall or movie theater, or maybe the beach, keep in mind the pets. It’s best to leave them at home with A/C or fan to keep cool. Please please please do not bring the dogs in the car with you this weekend. With air temperatures nearing 100°, it doesn’t take long for the inside of cars to become virtual ovens. And walking the dog, maybe shoot for a grassy surface as the pavement can get pretty hot on their paws.

The heat is dangerous so make sure to take it seriously. Find shade, drink plenty of water, take breaks if you’re outside. Here’s a good article from the National Weather Service regarding heat safety and symptoms of heat related illnesses. It may be worth a read for all of the heat we’re expecting this weekend.

https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat