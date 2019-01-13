AM Flakes Monday, Chilly Tuesday

The system that brought snow to the DC/Baltimore area this weekend will be south of us tonight, switching out winds along the coast from the north to northeast.

As the system moves out, we could see a few ocean effect snow showers tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Expect flurries in Southeastern Massachusetts with a coating possible here and there.

The clouds will begin to move out in the afternoon along the South Shore and the rest of the day will be sunny. Areas north and west of Boston will likely be sunny and dry the entire day.

Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Tuesday will start sunny and then it will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with temperatures close to normal in the mid 30s.

A weak system is expected to move into the region on Friday morning, giving us the chance for snow showers. It doesn’t look to be a big storm and minimal accumulation is expected.

We’ll be watching a system that develops over Colorado and moves towards the Southeast on Saturday.

This system looks to be a significant storm but the timing and track of the low pressure will determine how much snow, if any, we get here in Southern New England.

We will keep a close eye on it!