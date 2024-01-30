We kick off this Tuesday morning with scattered snow showers backing in off the coastline, dropping coatings of snow for some towns and cities. Some of the heavier snow showers will be capable of allowing for some slick spots to develop as temps run at or drop below the freezing mark.



While we start the day off in the lower 30s, temps this afternoon won’t warm up much, in fact, will likely back track in the upper 20s and stay there. We’ll dry out this afternoon with a few breaks of sun from time to time.





It’ll be seasonably chilly tonight with lows back into the teens and 20s. Tomorrow is seasonable too, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The pattern ahead is rather quiet and seasonable. We’ll trend back into the lower 40s Thursday and Friday with just a spot sprinkle Thursday or a passing rain/snow shower Friday. Then the weekend is a bit colder with highs in the 30s and sunshine returning.