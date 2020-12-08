AM Slick Spots… Chilly Today

Another seasonably chilly start is with us this morning as temperatures hover in the 20s to near 30 for many of us to kick off the day. Temps below are a sample of area numbers around 6am.

The issue this morning is the combination of sub-freezing temps and some precipitation. Ocean-effect snow showers drop a coating to 1″ of snow from Cape Ann, through parts of Plymouth County and the Cape, created slick spots there. Inland, patchy freezing fog and freezing drizzle has been an issue, producing black ice across parts of the interior. We’ll continue to see the risk of slick spots through mid morning, before temps warm up into the mid 30s this afternoon. It’ll be mainly dry this afternoon aside from a leftover rain/snow shower across the Cape.

Temps across the area will warm by late week, and we’ll enjoy dry times and seasonable numbers Thursday and Friday. The weekend warm-up comes with showers late Saturday, into Sunday.