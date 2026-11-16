Happy Monday! It’s a beautiful day out there! Feeling like a pleasant fall day with highs in the 50s and bright skies. Temperatures will drop quite a bit tonight, but generally the trend this week will be warming!

First, evening temperatures will cool from the 40s to the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s into Tuesday morning:

So your Tuesday morning will be downright cold, and all the winter gear will be needed. However, with ample sunshine, highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday won’t be as chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low 60s with more sunshine!

Thursday morning will be similar in the mid 30s with warm afternoon highs climbing into the low 60s. The sun will continue!

With the sun, that means another dry stretch. We’re not looking at a drop of rain the rest of this work week, Thursday included.

The dry stretch and temperature warm-up is great for golfers, though! Get out and enjoy these last few weeks of golfing season.

Friday starts relatively mild for this time of year in the upper 30s and low 40s. With bright, sunny skies still, highs will reach the low to even mid 60s. We dip a bit on Saturday. The sun will stick around but our lows drop to the 30s and our highs dip to the upper 50s. We’ll be back to the low 60s Sunday with partly sunny skies, and Monday we’re watching a rain chance with partly sunny skies and highs back to the mid to upper 50s.