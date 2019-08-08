An Isolated Thunderstorm into the Early Evening, Beautiful Weather Friday and into the Weekend

A line of severe storms off to our west has prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Watch to cover western MA until midnight. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible into central MA and into southern NH through this evening, but these will likely not be nearly as widespread or as strong as last night’s storms.

Overnight, expect temperatures to slip back into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday features a beautiful beach day under mostly sunny skies and highs similar to the day today – just don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen. That includes the weekend days, too!

More good news – we finally lower humidity over the next several days! Enjoy all those outdoor plans through the weekend and into early next week.

After a few thunderstorms and showers tonight, we settle into a quieter weather pattern from Friday through most of Tuesday. There’s a chance for some afternoon/evening storms Tuesday and continuing into early Wednesday, followed by a cool down – back into the 70s midweek and into next Thursday.