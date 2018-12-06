And the quiet and cold stretch continues

After an active November with Boston and Worcester finishing in the top 5 of wettest November’s on record, December is off to a pretty quiet start and with the upcoming weekend, looks to continuing that same pattern.

Through this evening, there is a slight chance for a few snow showers, but mainly for the interior and into the higher elevations.

These showers will likely break apart before reaching the coastline, but the clouds will stick around through the overnight.

For Friday, the only changes from today is that it will be slightly colder, with a little more sunshine.

For your Friday night plans, be sure to bundle up. Temperatures really take a tumble after sunset, with temperatures already into the low to mid 20s by 7PM, with a few spots in the teens!

The coldest day in the 7-day arrives on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. If anything, for your outdoor plans this weekend, Sunday looks to be a better day with highs into the upper 30s, rather than the upper 20s.

The quiet pattern looks to continue through at least next Thursday.