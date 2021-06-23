With the low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 70s, it was a beautiful day across southern New England.

Tonight under mostly clear skies, it will be a great night to give the AC a break and open up the windows. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s inland, 50s closer to the coast.

Tomorrow, the nice weather we saw today sticks around for Thursday afternoon with highs into the 70s with comfortable humidity under mostly sunny skies.

The humidity starts to creep back in as we get closer to the weekend. Plus, Friday features a few shower chances, but we’re not looking at a washout.

Both weekend days are humid and breezy under partly cloudy skies with Sunday being the hotter of the two with highs around 90.

The 90s stick around for the start of the work week, making it a hot end to the month of June (which has already been running well above normal and could be the hottest June on record for Boston, stay tuned for the official announcement at the end of the month).