Today’s high temperature of 75° is good enough for the warmest day of the year so far in Boston! We spent most of the day in the 60s until the sea breeze collapsed and sent the warm air rushing out to Logan airport. We’ll do it again tomorrow!

Soak up the beautiful day tomorrow because this will come to a crashing end by Wednesday as clouds take over, showers return, and temperatures crash. By Friday, it’ll actually be on the cold and raw side.

With the cool down comes clouds and showers. Now it’s not four straight days of rain, but rather showers on an off through those days. Wednesday we’ll have on and off showers all day long and maybe even a rumble of thunder. Thursday will be dry for much of the day with showers returning late afternoon/evening and continuing on and off through Friday.

Bad news for allergy sufferers, the tree pollen is off the charts! And while we have some showers in the forecast, it’s not steady or widespread enough to provide any sort of relief this week.