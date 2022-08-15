Today was a picture perfect summer day with warm temperatures, low humidity, and sunshine. When we have low humidity like we did today, it makes it easy for temperatures to warm up in the afternoon and then cool down at night. That said, we’ll have a very comfortable night tonight as temperatures fall back into the 50s for most away from the coastline.

And tomorrow is another beauty. We’ll again have a partly cloudy sky, low humidity, and mild temperatures. We’ll be just a few degrees cooler than today with the coolest temperatures happening on the coastline with an onshore wind.

While these nice days are great to have, what we really need is some rain. It looks like the best chance for that in the next 7 days will be Wednesday. It’s not an all day washout, just a few scattered showers. The biggest impacts will likely be felt on the beaches with rough surf and rip currents.