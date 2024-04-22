The sun Monday really helped us warm up from the 30s in the morning to the 50s by the afternoon. But while clear skies during the day allow for a big temperature warm-up, they also allow for a huge temperature drop after sunset. That means it’ll already be downright cold after the Bruins game. Overnight into early Tuesday morning, lows will bottom out in the 30s once again.

Tuesday will be a similar day compared to Monday. Skies will be sunny, there will be a bit of a breeze, and after that cold morning, highs will reach the low 60s for most. With increasing clouds Tuesday night, lows won’t be quite as cold, instead in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds roll in for Wednesday, and they will produce scattered yet light showers throughout the morning and early afternoon. In the late afternoon, at the very most a spot shower. But it will be windy Wednesday. Sustained winds will reach 15-20 mph, so don’t use an umbrella to protect yourself from the rain. Highs Wednesday will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday and Friday look bright but breezy still. For the upcoming weekend: mostly dry.