Last night temperatures cooled off fast and we’re going to do that again tonight with many towns dropping to the 30s for overnight lows. We could once again see some patchy frost in some areas north and west of 495. This fall like air we’ve had the last two days is short lived, by the weekend it’s going to feel more like summer!

Tomorrow will have a chilly start but we’ll warm up nicely underneath a lot of sunshine. Average highs are now in the upper 60s, but we should be able to manage the low 70s tomorrow afternoon — already starting that temperature climb.

And we don’t stop there! We’ll go from the 60s the last two days, to the 70s tomorrow and the 80s to follow for the weekend and early part of next week!

Reaching 80° in October isn’t unusual, in fact we average hitting 80° once each October, but if we can manage four days… that would be a bit unusual. That said, some days may not make 80° on the coast line, especially Saturday where temperatures there will likely hold in the mid to upper 70s. But we’ll continue with this sunny trend all the way into early next week. The 80° stats below are for Boston.

With the chilly mornings behind us, and the warm up well underway, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be beautiful on Saturday morning! We’ll have a lot of sun with mild temperatures. It’s a rolling start from 8-10 am at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade and should be a great morning. You can find more information here.