Another Chilly Start, Seasonable and Breezy Sunday Afternoon

After a cold/crisp start to our Saturday, it was nice to see the temperatures spring back into the upper 50s to low 60s across the region under plentiful sunshine.

Now for tonight, temperatures have already took a dive after sunset. Considering we’re under clear skies, high pressure overhead, overnight lows are expected to slip into the mid to upper 30s to low 40s across our area.

A Freeze Warning has been posted for SE NH, the NH seacoast as well as portions of the Maine coastline meaning there is that possibility of temperatures slipping into the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday morning, so be sure to either bring in or cover plants that are sensitive to the cold.

As for the rest of your Sunday, another great fall day, but noticeably more mild and breezy by the afternoon with highs into the upper 60s. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of a front that is back to the west.

That cold front will continue to approach the region into Monday morning commute. Ahead of the cold front, we’re continuing to track breezy conditions as well as unseasonably warm conditions to start the work week…we’re talking highs into the mid to upper 70s!

Ahead of the front, we do see some rain showers. These will be scattered Monday morning across Worcester Hills and southern NH. Rain chances increase Monday evening as the cold front starts to slide south and eastward.

A few lingering showers expected into Tuesday morning before moving out to sea along with the front. Seasonable and dry conditions return Tuesday afternoon with highs into the mid 60s.

Quieter conditions midweek with highs into the low 60s.