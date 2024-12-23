Temperatures are falling once again with lows expected to reach single digits for most overnight.

Some places may even dip below zero, especially in Southern New Hampshire.

Fortunately, the wind is expected to taper off overnight, so wind chills are expected to be warmer than last night.

Ocean-effect snow is also possible for the Cape, where a coating of snow is expected. Some isolated locations may see 1″.

If you’re headed to work early Monday, it’ll feel like single digits, but conditions improve quickly by afternoon.

Snow is back in the forecast on Tuesday, but it’s not expected to be much. We’re forecasting a coating to 1″ for most of the area, and unlike the last system, not expecting any ocean enhancement.