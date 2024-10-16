We have one more cold night on tap where many of us will see another frost or freeze. While today was breezy, the wind will quickly fade away this evening. Clear skies and calm winds, which we have/will have, are the perfect set up for a cold night. And that it will be. Enjoy this break from the wind tonight and tomorrow morning because it will start to pick back up tomorrow evening, tomorrow night, and Friday morning.

There is a storm system south of us and it will stay south of us, so I’m not worried about any precipitation heading our way. However, it will throw a few extra clouds overhead for your Thursday. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit warmer and most of the day will feature less wind than the past few days have.

Thursday evening the wind will start to pick back up and more so Thursday night and Friday morning. Now this isn’t the typical wind map we show you with nor’easters when we talk about wind damage and that’s because I’m not expecting that level of wind. It’s not a nor’easter wind nor a damaging wind. It’s just a chilly wind. The strongest wind will be felt closest to the storm, so the Cape and Islands. The coast line will get a breeze too from the east to northeast, but again it’s windy and breezy… it’s not anything to be concerned about except for the extra chill it will provide.

The wind will back down by Friday afternoon and Friday is shaping up to be a decent day! We’ll have lots of sun and temperatures will return to typical mid October levels in the lower 60s. But we don’t stop our warm up there! We’ll head to near 70° both Saturday and Sunday. That pesky wind will also back down for the weekend which will really make it out to be a stellar one. However, the lack of wind will allow the coast line to cool oh-so-slightly. It’s not dramatic but we’ll cap temperatures there in the mid to upper 60s this weekend. Enjoy!