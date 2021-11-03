Today we saw highs into the low 50s, but those 40s that are off to our northwest into upstate NY and into southern Canada moves in for tomorrow.

This evening though, temperatures will start to taper back into the 40s after sunset.

Looking ahead to tonight, similar to this morning, tonight’s lows will dive into the 20s off to the northwest and into the 30s closer to the coastline and along the Cape and Islands (interior SE MA could also dip into the upper 20s).

We start off with sunshine Thursday and then we’ll see increasing cloud coverage in the afternoon with highs only in the upper 40s.

We have a coastal low that passes southeast of southern New England, but a few sprinkles on the outer reaches of this system could clip the Cape and Islands Friday morning. Aside from that, the bulk of the region should be dry Friday as the low pushes farther out to sea.

We have another coastal system that will likely follow along the same trajectory could bring more clouds to the region later Sunday into Monday and maybe even a shower threat for the Islands (again, dependent on how close the path is to the coast), but as right now, the precip chance is low.

Speaking of this weekend, don’t forget to change the clocks! We fall back one hour for daylight saving time ending at 2am Sunday morning.

After this quiet and cool pattern through the weekend, we see a warm-up developing by next week as we return back to seasonable temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.