Today’s high temperatures did a little bit better than yesterday topping out near 50°. The cool, cloudy and breezy theme continues again tomorrow.

Clouds will clear out tonight, and it will be cold out the door tomorrow morning. Clouds take over again through the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Similar to today, the breeze will pick up with gusts 20-30 mph.

Saturday morning temperatures dip into the upper 20s. After the cold start, it’s another cool and below-average day. Although Saturday might feel better with less wind and a bit more sunshine.

Our next chance for rain arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain comes while most of us are sleeping, and there won’t be a lot of it. The wind behind this system might be more impactful for most of us.

Behind the front, winds will pick up out of the northwest. Gusts will be 30-40 mph. There could be isolated instances of tree damage.

The northwest wind will help to usher in some colder air above us by Monday morning. We’ll be under a trough and some energy could touch off a flurry. The rest of the 7-day forecast does not have much change day-to-day change.

Temperatures could be more mild before November is over. Temperatures are more likely to be above average through the majority of Thanksgiving week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black