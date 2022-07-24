For many of us today will be the hottest day of the summer scorcher that’s been ongoing for almost a week now. Below are the observed high temperatures for Boston along with the forecast for today (98°) with another 90° day on the way for Monday.

Temperatures for a lot of us will not only be in the 90s but knock on the door of the triple digits. Some backyard thermometers in MetroWest and the Merrimack Valley will probably hit 100° this afternoon. The humidity won’t be tropical, but a little humidity goes a long way with temperatures this hot. So feels like temperatures will be from 100-105° this afternoon.

Again the beach is the place to be! Like much of this week there isn’t much relief on the coast as we’ve kept the sea breeze at bay. Should be a good day though with low surf and low rip current risk for most beaches.

We’ll finally see the extreme heat come to an end tomorrow as a cold front comes through. There will be the possibility of an isolated shower from about 8pm tonight until noon tomorrow. That chance will be very isolated but not zero. Then tomorrow afternoon the risk of showers and thunderstorms increases. A line of storms will move through and with the heat in place, it’s possible that a few of those storms could be strong or severe.