Another Day in the 70s

Yesterday, quite a few locations stretched into the low 70s (including Boston which saw a high of 70 degrees on Saturday).

Today, we’ll see another day warming up well into the 70s, making it back-to-back days in the 70s for Boston, which we have not seen since that unseasonably warm and record-breaking weekend in January (January 11th: 70°, January 12th: 74°).

Highs today across the region will vary, ranging from the mid to upper 70s inland, including Central MA, southern NH, Merrimack Valley, and portions of SE MA away from the South Coast. The reason why it will be slightly cooler for the South Coast as well as the Cape and Islands is due to the southwesterly wind direction over the cooler ocean waters.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows only slide back into the upper 40s to low 50s. A passing shower cannot be ruled out overnight.

Monday brings some partial clearing by midday, followed by scattered showers that move in from the northwest. Highs on Monday stretch into the mid 60s.

Monday is the warmest day in the work week as highs trend cooler midweek, back into the 50s Tuesday through Thursday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are dry besides some evening sprinkles late Wednesday, which continue into Thursday.

Friday looks nice with highs around 60 under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures turn cooler next weekend with Saturday’s highs only into the low 50s.