We’ll have another nice day tomorrow, another dry day, but it won’t be as nice as today was or the first half of the week for that matter. We’ll have a few extra clouds around tomorrow and you’ll notice the breeze make a comeback. Inland spots will climb back to the low 70s, with 60s on the coast.

We’ll be dry to close out the rest of the week with rain returning to the forecast LATE Friday evening. In fact I think we’ll make it through dinner before showers return to New England. They’ll be scattered on and off Friday night and Saturday. That said, while Saturday is the wettest day, it’s not a washout nor a miserable day.

Those scattered showers move out on Saturday and will be replaced with drier air for Sunday and Monday.