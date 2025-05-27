What a gorgeous day we had today with sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity. We have another nice day on the way for tomorrow but you’ll notice more clouds overhead. I don’t want to sell it as a cloudy day because most of those clouds will be high level. It will just be more of a filtered sunshine versus the bright blue skies we had yesterday and through the day today.

Those high clouds are ahead of rain showers that will be back for the day on Thursday. While Thursday will bring the return of wet weather, it’s not a washout, not even close. It’ll be a cloudy day but showers will be on and off, with more dry hours than actually see rain. The showers that do move through will likely favor the morning over the afternoon. We’ll catch a little break on Friday with a low chance of spot shower and a better chance of rain on the way for… Saturday. Go figure.

Now, if you have Saturday plans, don’t panic yet. We’re still four full days away and while that’s a bit far to pin down exact timing of the rain, it does look like the wet weather will keep on trucking and we may even get into the dry slot of the storm, which would cut back on rain chances even more. Again, these are all possible scenarios that we’ll try to pin down in the next few days. While I do think we see rain, it’s trending more toward the morning than the afternoon, so not an all day thing. Plus, if we can speed up the timing by just a few hours, we may be able to salvage most of the day. So just stay tuned with the forecast.

So we’ll finish the month of May basically the same way the entire month has gone, with wet weather. Both Boston and Worcester have had a pretty wet month with monthly rain totals running 4-5″ above normal.