Another Fantastic Day

Yet another day in this Merry Month of May with fantastic weather! Sunny skies, mild temps and low humidity. The only knock is that the day is Wednesday….not Saturday or Sunday. Oh well, still some great weather regardless of the day of the week (no, this unsettled weekend weather will not be our summer pattern, just a glitch in the Matrix). On the map this evening is a large area of High Pressure:

This High Pressure is with us tonight and much of tomorrow (more nice weather on tap tomorrow)then our next weather system slowly encroaches on New England by Friday. That little Red L is actually the remnants of subtropical storm Alberto–it will pass well west of New England the next two days (carving out a path across Canada) but as it does this the storm will drag more humid air into New England by the end of the week and more humid air means more clouds as well as the risk of a few late day t-storms.



This warm/front cool front combo keeps the chance of a few showers around on Saturday but like Friday, no washout (along with some sun). By Sunday we are dry but quite cool with mainly cloudy skies. Temps won’t make it out of the low 60s. This cool, unsettled pattern may hang with us for a few days early next week.

~JR