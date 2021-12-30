Today wasn’t necessarily warm, but it was above average. Go figure. There were only two months all year long that ended up below average — February and July. November ended up exactly average, otherwise every month ended up well above average. We’ll finish 2021, tomorrow, no different. In fact, the first weekend of 2022 will be even warmer.

I hope you’re ok with cloudy days because that theme won’t be ending any time soon. Clouds, drizzle, mist, and fog lingered all day long today and you can expect more of the same tomorrow. We’ll round out the week with a few light showers and drizzle all day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than today and winds will remain basically non existent. Highs tomorrow will range from the mid 40s in southern New Hampshire to low 50s on the South Coast. In between we’ll just gradually warm. Essentially your location north to south will determine your position in the range of temperatures below.

Temperatures will warm up for the weekend but rain chances will go up as well. Saturday will be by far the wetter of the two days. There may be a few lulls on Saturday but the rain will never shut off until Sunday morning. Even then, it never really shuts off as a few spot/isolated showers will stay in the forecast.

Now here’s the good news. There will be a period of time where the light showers/drizzle moves out Friday and the soaking rain moves in on Saturday. And that dry window is perfectly timed with New Year’s Eve night! So your festivities and celebrations will be cloudy, but also mild and dry! Enjoy!