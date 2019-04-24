Another Gorgeous Spring Day On Tap Before More Rain To End the Week

We saw the return of sunshine earlier this afternoon, allowing for the temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 60s for most of the region. This evening, after sunset, under mostly clear skies, temperatures are expected to slip pretty quickly, back to near 50° by 10PM, but at least it will be dry for the entire Red Sox game tonight.

Thursday features another sun-filled day with temperatures springing into the 60s. Then, we’re tracking the return of rain for Friday.

We start off with clouds in the morning before a few pockets of heavy rain move in for Friday afternoon and evening. These showers become scattered by the Friday evening rush.

Rain chances stick around into the weekend, however, it will not be a washout. As far as timing on Saturday and Sunday for showers, Saturday looks to be mainly in the early morning hours, with Sunday featuring another system, bringing rain chances in the afternoon/evening.

The system that moves in Saturday will bring two punches of cooler air from two separate cold fronts, with high temperatures on Saturday likely earlier in the day (with highs in the 50s). Sunday looks to be the better of the two days, with still a few showers in the evening. Another cooler trend looks to move in by midweek again.