Another Great Day Tuesday, Wet Weather Returns Wednesday

7Weather- The beautiful, spring weather continues tomorrow, but then showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Tuesday starts with partly cloudy skies around sunrise, but then the clouds quickly move out. Temperatures start near 40º, and then we get into the low 60s in the afternoon. The coast will hit into the mid and upper 50s, and then a sea breeze drops temperatures a few degrees.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday is not looking like a complete washout with showers mainly Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Light showers begin after midnight Tuesday night, and continue on and off until 8-9 AM Wednesday. It won’t amount to much with most town receiving 0.10-20″ of rain.

It will be a chilly rain with temperatures in the mid 40s. The rest of the day is mainly cloudy, with a few peeks of sun.

THURSDAY:

Thursday starts off with a few peeks of sun, and then there could be sprinkles mid-morning. Light showers move in by the early afternoon, and then steady rain is more likely around 4 PM. It rains steadily for a few hours, and then the showers wrap up around 8 PM. We likely get half an inch of rain with this system.