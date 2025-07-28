Hot weather is moving in once again, with another heat wave expected this week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from Monday through Wednesday, with heat index values reaching the low 100 range.

Temperatures Monday will reach the low 90s away from the coast, upper 80s along the coastline with an afternoon sea breeze expected.

Tuesday will be the warmest day with temperatures in the mid 90s for most, cooling down only a couple degrees for Wednesday.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team as the heat moves through New England.