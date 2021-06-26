The last few days, we’ve been cruising with low humidity and highs into the 70s. That changes this weekend as the heat and humidity builds, peaking on Monday and Tuesday with highs into the mid-90s and heat index values nearing the triple digits.

With the 90s returning as early as Sunday and continuing through midweek, we’re looking at our second heat wave of the month. The last (and only) time we saw two separate heat waves for June was in 1941, so this is rare.

As for today, we’re starting off under mostly cloudy skies with some areas of patchy fog. Some breaks in the clouds this afternoon as highs top out the mid-80s away from the Cape where it will be slightly cooler due to a SW breeze off of the cooler ocean waters.

Tonight, it will be warm and breezy under mostly cloudy skies as lows only settle into the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday is the hotter of the two weekend days as it features more sunshine than today with highs into the upper 80s to low 90s. Coupled up with the humidity, it will feel like it’s in the mid 90s at times, so if you’re trying to beat the heat, the beach or pool will likely be your best bet.

Monday and Tuesday will be the peak of the heat and humidity with highs into the mid 90s and heat index values nearing 100°. If you are working outdoors, plan to take plenty of water breaks.

Wednesday is still hot and humid with highs into the low 90s, but we at least have some afternoon thunderstorms that could bring some relief.

We fall back into the 80s to round out the week, with Friday being the coolest day on the 7-day with highs into the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorm chances are also in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.