A second heat wave of the year is likely this week as another 3 days in the 90s is expected for the area.

A Heat Advisory is already in place for heat index values expected to reach the 100s in spots.

Monday will start of hot, with temperatures in the mid 90s along with oppressive humidity levels.

A few storms may develop mid afternoon under the heat, especially north of the Pike.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values in the upper 90s to 100s.