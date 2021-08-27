We have one more day with the heat and humidity ahead of a cold front that dives in from the north later today, ushering in much more comfortable air just in time for the last weekend of August.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for SE MA away from the immediate coastline of Plymouth County, as well as RI and portions of CT due to heat index values that could near the triple digits this afternoon. With the cold front sliding south and meeting up with the heat and humidity, we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm into SE MA later this afternoon/evening.

Otherwise, many locations will be dry under partly cloudy skies.

Behind the cold front, dewpoints are in the upper 50s and that will takeover for our Saturday alongside high temperatures into the low to mid 70s, the lower 70s reserved for the coast as winds will be mainly out of the east-northeast.

Sunday has more clouds with a spot shower chance and highs near 80.

The humidity and the mid 80s return Monday with a few PM showers possible. Tuesday is dry ahead of a wet Wednesday which could be moisture associated with the remnants of Ida.

Speaking of Ida, it is currently a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60mph as of the 8AM update. It will be moving into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico tonight and advance northward towards the Louisiana coastline by Sunday evening. As it nears the northern Gulf coast, it is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 Hurricane, a major hurricane.

The remnants of Ida could push some moisture at southern New England mid to late next week, for the first couple days of September.