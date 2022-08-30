August is winding down but summer is on in full force today. Temperatures will once again push or exceed 90° and the humidity will be tropical for much of the day.

A cold front will pass through the area tonight and bring some very spotty rain showers. Today, there’s not need to worry about any rain as the showers arrive after midnight tonight but they will stick around for the morning commute tomorrow. That said, these showers are not widespread or heavy. It’s a quick moving line that is in and out. For most of us we could call it morning commute showers, but we’ll call it general morning showers for the Cape and Islands where the rain could linger a bit longer. The clouds will be quick to exit and we’ll get the sun back for tomorrow afternoon.

Behind the cold front is relief, however it will take some time to work in the cooler and drier air. So the sunshine that returns tomorrow afternoon will still push temperatures to the upper 80s. It’ll be humid in the morning with decreasing humidity through the day. Tomorrow late afternoon and evening you’ll feel the relief.

What it won’t bring much relief from is the drought. There’s nothing more than a few light spotty showers that come out of this front. With just two days left in meteorological summer, it will be one of the driest summers on record. Really it comes down to whether or not Logan Airport can record 0.06″ of rain or more with these showers. Which is not a guarantee whatsoever. If we do, it’ll be the 4th driest summer on record. If we don’t we’ll hold where we are as the 3rd driest summer on record.