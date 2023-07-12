Editor’s Note: Tonight’s weather blog was written by meteorological intern Tyler Hughes.

Today proved to be a classic hot New England summer day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s in the region. A few lingering spot showers are sticking around, but these will die off as the evening goes on. Although not all of us saw a high temperature above the 90 degree mark, the weather station out at Logan Airport reached 90 for the first time this year, climbing to a high of 91 this afternoon.

As I mentioned briefly in the blog yesterday, the average first 90 degree day in Boston rolls around at the beginning of June. As a matter of fact, July 12 is the fifth latest first 90 degree day recorded at Logan Airport. The most recent later date in memory was the summer of 2015.

Tomorrow is, for the most part, a rinse-and-repeat day, but we’ll turn the temperature down a few degrees and turn up the humidity. Although dew points will only rise by a modest 5 degrees or so from today, the difference will be noticeable tomorrow with a muggy feel in the air. Watch for some patchy fog in the morning hours, especially on the Cape and Islands. As for a storm threat tomorrow evening, I think scattered showers and storms are concentrated west of the 495 corridor, becoming more numerous in Western Mass and the Berkshires.

Friday, a passing cold front will knock down our temperatures more significantly, bringing showers and storms along with it. Scattered showers will persist throughout the day and likely into Saturday morning as well.

As far as rain chances go, I think almost everyone will see a shower or storm at some point Friday. Saturday may be off to a damp start in the morning, but should rebound nicely to squeak out some sun in the afternoon. Another disturbance arrives on our doorstep Sunday carrying more showers and storms with it.

The key takeaway here once again is that the entire weekend isn’t necessarily a washout. If you’re looking for a window to hit the beach or go outside, Saturday afternoon is likely your best bet. The beginning of the workweek looks to calm things down a bit, with some lingering showers Monday and a chance of storms Tuesday, with highs climbing once again into the middle-and-upper 80s.

Stay cool out there tomorrow and have a great night!

-Tyler