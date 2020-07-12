Another Hot One: Heat Advisory for Sunday

Going 2 for 2 this weekend for hot days! Many areas saw air temperatures Saturday near 90 degrees with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. We’re right back there again today. A heat advisory is in effect for areas inside of 495 from 11:00 this morning until 6:00 tonight. Heat indices in these areas will top out between 95-100°.

Below is a rough timeline of feels like temperatures through the day today. Remember all of those hot weather safety tips… light colored clothing, take breaks if you’re outside, find some shade, and drink plenty of water. Also remember your pets. Leave them home. Do your walks early and late today and don’t take them in your car.

Yes, it’s a great day to spend on the beach today. That said, watch for some risks in the water. There’s an increased risk of rip currents today, especially on the ocean exposed beaches. Also, we have a high surf advisory for Buzzard’s Bay, Cape Cod, and the Islands for waves up to 7 feet.

A cold front will come through on Monday to break the heat and humidity but it will cause some storms as it moves through. It will be a day to watch as some could be strong and severe.