Temperatures will continue to climb as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Northeast. The late-season heat will also be accompanied by abundant sunshine until the end of the week.

Labor day expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s once again but with a stronger sea breeze for the afternoon.

Expect 70s at the beach most of the day on Labor Day, but abundant sunshine in the forecast.

Near 90 degree weather will be with us most of the upcoming week, so get used to the heat, with the next cool down arriving on Saturday…