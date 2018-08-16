Another Hot One Today, Friday Brings PM Storms

Today, we officially hit 91° in Boston, adding another day to the total number of 90+ degree days of 2018. We’re now up to 16 days for Boston, MA, surpassing the average number of 14, and on track to possibly reaching 2016’s total of 22.

If those numbers have you already looking at the calendar to see when fall arrives, you’re in luck…we’ve already started the countdown for you:

Even though we are still well over a month away from fall, we still have some summer-time thunderstorms to talk about for our Friday afternoon, but before we get to those, let’s chat about the overnight.

Tonight, we see at least some relief from all the humidity. We’ll see overnight lows into the low to mid 60s, with a few spots in southern New Hampshire slipping into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

We start off dry and mostly sunny for Friday, but by the afternoon, clouds start to build in from the west ahead of a warm front. Highs stretch into the mid to upper 80s. However, along that warm front, we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms from the mid-afternoon onwards.

This storm threat from Friday afternoon and evening will mainly be northwest of Boston, but a few of these could be strong to severe into southern NH, western MA, and parts of north central MA.

Some rotation is possible with these storms, so a tornado cannot be totally ruled out, late in the day. The weekend brings thick cloud cover both Saturday and Sunday with the highest chance for showers on Saturday. At this point, Saturday does not look to be a total washout, but we’ll see scattered showers. Sunday, some lingering showers are possible south, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 70s. Sunday is when we finally see some relief from the heat AND humidity.

Monday still poses a chance for clouds and showers, otherwise Tuesday looks to be the pick of the entire 7-day with high temps near 80, under mostly sunny skies.