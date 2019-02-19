Another Messy Mix Wednesday Night

We are looking at yet another messy mix moving into Southern New England late on Wednesday.

Light snow moves into the region after 8 PM. Worcester County will likely start to see snow close to 9 PM, and Boston close to 10 PM.

All areas will be seeing snow by 11 PM, with steady snow through 3 AM. After that we will transition into sleet/freezing rain/rain.

Before the changeover, it looks like most of us will see 1″ or less. Northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire could see 1-2″ of snow/sleet.

By 7 AM, northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire could still be seeing freezing rain/drizzle. The rest of the area will switch to all rain by 4-5 AM.

This system is out of here by 10 AM, and we will actually see some sun in the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s, possibly the 50s in some spots.

Friday and Saturday are looking nice with sunshine and highs in the 40s! Sunday will have on and off rain throughout most of the day with temps in the mid 40s.

Monday starts in the 40s and then we drop into the 30s by the early afternoon. Tuesday is seasonable in the mid 30s.