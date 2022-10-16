Sunday is expected to be another mild day with high temps in the mid to upper 60s. Most of the day will feature sunshine but some clouds and a stray shower is possible after 3pm.

Overnight Sunday into Monday more clouds build in ahead of a cold front that’ll bring scattered showers into the area by Monday mid-day. Some of the showers could include some thunder as well.

Showers linger into early Tuesday, before drier and colder air moves in behind the front.

Temperatures could fall back into the low 30s for morning low temperatures by Wednesday. This cooler air lasts through Friday morning, but a warm up arrives again just in time for next weekend.