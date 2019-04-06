Another Nice Day Sunday, Then Wet Start to Week

7Weather- Sunday is another beautiful day, and then rain moves in just in time for the Monday morning commute.

SUNDAY:

The day starts in the low and mid 40s, and then we warm up into the mid and upper 50s by lunch time.

A sea breeze kicks in throughout the afternoon, keeping coastal areas in the 50s the rest of the day.

Inland areas warm up nicely between 62º-69º. The day starts sunny and then clouds increase late in the afternoon.

MONDAY:

Rain moves in after 6 AM on Monday. Showers are expected to start at 7 AM for Worcester County, and closer to 8 AM in Boston.

Grab the umbrella! It will be steady light rain through the morning.

By mid-day, the steady rain ends and we are left with lingering, scattered showers through 2 PM.

After that, it looks to stay cloudy with foggy conditions.

NEXT 3 DAYS:

Monday will be mild in the low and mid 50s. It will also be a bit breezy.

Tuesday — the Sox Home Opener — looks to start mostly sunny and then it will gradually get cloudy.

It will be a battle of cold air vs warm air. If the warm air wins, highs will be in the low and mid 60s. If the cold air wins, we get stuck in the low 50s.

As of now, I’m going with upper 50s. Spotty showers are also in the forecast, after 6 PM.