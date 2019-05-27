Another Nice One

Nice and quiet weather prevails today as we observed Memorial Day and honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. For those services and parades planned for today, the weather works out just fine with highs 75-80 inland as temps drop to 65-70 at the coast once the sea breeze kicks in. After abundant morning sunshine, more clouds mix in mid to late afternoon. Although much of today will be rain-free, a late-day/evening sprinkle or brief light shower in a few towns can’t be ruled out.

A better chance for rain arrives tomorrow afternoon as temperatures fall from near 60 to near 50 once the wet weather settles in. Rain will be heaviest late in the afternoon and into the evening as many towns pick up 0.50 to 1.00″ of water.

Wednesday is cool with clouds and breaks of sun before we warm in the 70s to near 80 from Thursday, into the weekend. Overall, the forecast looks solid Friday-Sunday with just an isolated storm chance Sunday.