Another nuisance storm is on the way for tonight. Think back to what we had Friday night. A rain and snow mix centered primarily during the overnight, providing minor accumulations. We’ll do it again tonight. But until then we’re looking at a dry, although gray day.

The biggest impact from this storm is slick roads. It may get a little breezy on the coast, but not damaging winds. We’ll get a little snow, but not overwhelming or block buster amounts. But as we know, it only takes a coating of snow to create slick streets and rough roads.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for the area starting this evening and lasting until Monday morning. It’s not for the amount of snow, it’s for the slick travel potential.

Snowfall amounts pretty low. West of I-95 and 128 we’re talking 1-3″ by Monday morning with a slushy inch or less along the 95 corridor. Cape Ann and the South Shore may mix in a few snowflakes but it’s only rain to worry about.

The area of low pressure causing the rain and snow tonight get’s in log jam of storms off shore and ends up backing back up into New England for the first part of the week. We’re not worried about more accumulation — but we’ll keep sprinkles and flurries and overcast skies in the forecast until Wednesday morning.