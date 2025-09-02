What a day! Sunny skies, dry air and mild temps. Just about ideal late summer/early fall weather. The good news is that we can have another one tomorrow

Preach, DJ!

High Pressure is the reason for another nice day on Wednesday (as well as Thursday).

Other than some early morning clouds and patchy fog, look for another mostly sunny days with afternoon temps in the mid to upper 70s

Similar weather for Thursday but by Friday that is when the summer humidity makes a return and along with the humidity comes the chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms

As of this blog post (5pm Tuesday), only around a 30% of an isolated storm Friday with a higher chance on Saturday (70%). Saturday will also see even higher humidity compared to Friday as dew points soar to nearly 70 degrees

Thankfully, those dew points crash by Sunday as more late summer/early fall weather arrive just in time for the Patriots season opener!

Overall, still a great stretch of weather in front of us these next 7-10 days

Enjoy!

~JR