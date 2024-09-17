After a chilly start yesterday, temps jumped up quickly with sunshine and low humidity winning out. Highs topped off in the 80s inland, 70s at the coast. Today, we’ll be similar to that with highs warmest inland. Patchy fog and low clouds are also in the mix this morning.

Tomorrow, we’ll likely have one last day of summer warmth and dry air for this seven day forecast. Highs tomorrow run near 80 inland, 70 at the coast.

The stretch of no measurable rain in Boston stands at 27 days, today will be 28 and tomorrow may finish up at 29. The next chance to pick up that 0.01″+ (measurable rain) will be late tomorrow night, into Thursday. That’s when a wave of low pressure drifting up the east coast may push far enough north to throw some rain in here. A few leftover showers are possible too on Friday. How much rain we get, and how expansive it is, will be determined by how far north that wave of low pressure can get. The farther south you go the higher the chance of rain.

As high pressure tries to build back in from our northeast, the breeze will be busy and coming in off the Gulf of Maine. That means expect a cool and breezy weekend with highs in the 60s with partial sun at times.