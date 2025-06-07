It’s overcast, mild and muggy this morning. Expect rain, downpours and the chance for thunder this afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 70 and into the low 70s.

Here’s a look at the timing of the rain and downpours and when it could arrive in your town.

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of New England. You can see the trends with rainfall totals below. Higher totals north and west and generally outside of southeast Mass. I think localized higher amounts are possible if you get under downpours. That’s indicated by some of the purple and red shaded areas on the map.

Overnight, showers come to an end. Fog redevelops. Lows fall into the upper 50s. Tomorrow is drier with clouds and sun. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s inland. It will stay cooler on the coast with an onshore breeze.