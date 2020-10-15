Another Round of Beneficial Rain On the Way

Thursday was another beautiful fall day across southern New England with highs stretching into the low to mid 70s. That is on the way out as our next round of rain approaches for late day Friday.

What can we expect for the rest of your Thursday evening? It will still be breezy with gust around 30 MPH, otherwise we’ll start to see increasing cloud cover and that will continue through the overnight tonight as temperatures start to dip into the 50s.

Tomorrow morning starts with a few sprinkles, mainly inland, then rain chances increase through the afternoon, with scattered showers by mid-afternoon, followed by widespread rain and embedded downpours after sunset and through Friday night into Saturday morning.

A widespread soaking rain will bring up to an inch of beneficial rain to the region through 10AM Saturday morning.

For your weekend plans, although we start off wet, Saturday is not a washout. The system pushes out of New England, and the sunshine returns by midday Saturday, along with the wind. Highs on Saturday only make it into the upper 50s.

Sunday is the better half of the weekend days with highs around 60 under mostly sunny skies.

The next work week shows a mainly dry pattern with highs into the mid to upper 60s with a mixture of sun and clouds through Thursday.