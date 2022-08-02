It was another hot one today, but it’s just a taste of what’s to come in the next several days. High temperatures hit the 90s today and there is plenty more where that came from.

Boston averages 15 90° days each year and our number of 90s will climb over the next 7 days.

That said, Boston is unlikely to add one to the tally tomorrow. We’ll have a southeast wind which will cool the coastline. Those inland will get close to 90° once again.

Once we get through Wednesday, the serious heat is on for Thursday and Friday. We have a heat advisory in effect those two days where feels like temperatures will top the 100°. In fact we’ll likely see a few air temperatures hit 100° again on Thursday.

But as the saying goes, “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity”. As the heat peaks on Thursday there will be some humidity but as we head into the weekend the humidity will increase to tropical levels. So despite air temperatures cooling slightly from Thursday to Sunday, the increasing humidity will keep the feels like temperatures around 100° Thursday through Sunday.