After showers and downpours early this morning, this afternoon shaped up to be outstanding! The clouds cleared leaving sunshine, summer like temperatures and low humidity. That will make for a great night to watch the Celtics at a watch party or hop between establishments rooting on the C’s!

Clouds will increase ahead of the rain that comes in for tomorrow morning’s commute. The rain tomorrow morning will be more impactful than this morning. Today, the rain was gone by 7am for a lot of us. Tomorrow it will rain, heavy at times, during the entire morning commute. The downpours and even some rumbles of thunder won’t exit until lunch time.

Much like today, we’ll break into sunshine after the rain exits, but with the rain delayed a few hours in the morning, the sun will be delayed a few hours and not come out until the afternoon. Also like today, a trailing line will slide through in the evening but that will be much more isolated than the stuff in the morning.

It is POSSIBLE that a few of the storms tomorrow (morning and evening) could be strong to even severe. It bears watching for the potential of a rotating storm. This isn’t a guarantee but the potential is there.