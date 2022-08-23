While most locations picked up rain yesterday, rain totals varied quite a bit. Where downpours fired up, rain came down in buckets, adding up fast. In fact a few parts of Plymouth to Sandwich picked up 2-4″ of rain. Many towns south of the Pike picked up 0.50-1.50″ of rain. While totals were lower for other parts of the state, at least we did get some rain in the ground.

Today, we’ll fire up another round of scattered showers and storms. This time, interior locations have the best chance of picking up the highest rains totals. While not all towns see heavy rain, downpours that do form, will be capable of producing a quick 1-2″+ of rain, especially across the interior mid to late afternoon. It’s a humid day, and that higher humidity will help juice the atmosphere this afternoon with dewpoints near 70. Highs today near 80. The main risk of storms today will be heavy rain capable of localized street flooding and cloud to ground lightning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, an isolated storm capable of strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out.



Tomorrow, the weather turns nicer again. Mid 80s with a bit less humidity. While a spot shower can’t be ruled out, much of the day looks rain-free with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday look hot, near 90. Friday, we’ll track some late afternoon scattered storms with a cold front. The other side of that front will offer lower humidity and temps near 80 heading into the final weekend of August. Enjoy!