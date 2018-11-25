Another Round of Rain Monday

7Weather- We are well above average for November rainfall, and more rain moves in to kick off the workweek.

So far, Boston has seen 7.93″ of rain in November, putting us 4.62″ above normal. Worcester has recorded 8.86″, that’s 5.28″ above average.

We don’t need the rain but we’re getting it. Expect patchy fog and mist through most of Monday with rain moving into Worcester County after 4 PM.

It will be raining for the evening commute with heavy downpours possible. Winds will also pick up as this low pressure system approaches the area. By Monday evening winds will be between 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

It will rain all night with some rain switching to snow for parts of Western Massachusetts and the higher elevations in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Most of us will only see soaking rain with temperatures staying above freezing, between the upper 30s and middle 40s.

A few showers could linger into Tuesday morning with most showers ending by late morning. We could see 1″ to 2″ of rain across the area.

The rest of the day will be breezy to windy with skies gradually clearing in the evening.